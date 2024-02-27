Hockey Canada has been no stranger to controversy in recent times. The organization has been under immense scrutiny since the first reports of the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal filtered through.

Now seeking to set things straight, the Canadian government is looking to take a pragmatic approach that could help re-instill some much-needed credibility to the organization's name.

In a conversation with TSN, Canada's federal sports minister, Carla Qualtrough, urged Hockey Canada to establish a public registry detailing players, coaches and staff members charged with misconduct.

"I think anything that adds to the system, another layer or level of transparency, is an excellent idea," Qualtrough said.

She further noted that a public registry would empower parents to "make informed choices about who they hire to coach their kids."

The sports minister also called for the governing body to encourage provincial and territorial hockey organizations to showcase similar transparency about individuals banned or suspended for uncalled-for behavior.

In response to Qualtrough's directive, Hockey Canada spokesman Jeremy Knight conveyed the organization's commitment to evaluating the feasibility of establishing a public sanction registry.

"We continue to review the implications and concerns associated with having a public sanction registry ...," Knight said. "While we understand that most national and provincial sports organizations in Canada do not have such a public registry at this time, we are studying and evaluating possible options to be implemented in the future."

While the organization deliberates on the logistics and implications of establishing a public sanction registry, the overarching message remains that it must clear up its act or face potential ramifications for actions that have tainted the beloved sport.

What we know of the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal

The call for heightened accountability comes amid growing concerns over the 2018 scandal involving members of the 2018 Canadian junior team. In 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada, claiming that she had been sexually assaulted by eight members of Canada’s world junior team following a fundraising gala in London in 2018.

Subsequently, the organization reached a settlement in the lawsuit. Following this, an inquiry uncovered that the organization maintained two undisclosed funds to facilitate settlements regarding allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Following major public outcry, the case was reopened, and on Feb. 5, London Police pressed charges against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote from the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, for allegedly committing sexual assault.

All five players have since surrendered to the police to face charges over their alleged involvement in the matter. The players' defense attorneys and prosecutors informed that the next hearing is set for April 30.