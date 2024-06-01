"Canadian Thugs" "Can they riot like Vancouver fans": NHL fans react as group of Oilers teenagers cause major brawl in front of stadium

A fight occurred between two Edmonton Oilers supporters before game 5 against the Dallas Stars fans outside the American Airlines Center. According to Yegwave, the fight took place in the moss pit and the reason for it was the alleged theft of a vape.

Later after the game, a clip of the fight was posted on X which prompted fans to share their opinions and humorous responses in the comment section.

Yegwave on X tweeted:

"Fight in the Moss Pit from the game tonight, allegedly over an argument about a stolen vape #LetsGoOilers"

One fan recalled the fight which ensued between Edmonton and Vancouver Canucks fans during the second-round series.

"But can they riot like Vancouver fans when they lose the cup?" the fan said,

"Canadian Thugs" a fan responded to the theft of Vape,

"You get a bunch of kids together drinking this is bound to happen lol," one fan shared his opinion.

"My 9 yr old would love to take in some of the festivities downtown ... but not when this shit happens every frigging game," one fan actively raised the issue and concern over such behaviour.

"When you post nothing but this, you give other fanbases the perspective that this is all Oilers fans do," a fan said

Some more reactions from fans on X:

"What did they get confused and think they were on the ice on opposing teams or was it that they were both liquored up!" a fan said.

"This is how you square up !! Not this 8 on 1 bullshit non of this knifes or gun shit !! Just good old fashion knuckle fight !!" one other fan said.

Edmonton Oilers' won 3-1 over Stars to gain a lead

Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and his team secured a crucial 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, taking a 3-2 series lead. Edmonton capitalized on their power-play chances, with Nugent-Hopkins scoring twice, once in each of the first two periods.

Captain Connor McDavid sounded positive about the team's performance.

“I thought right from start to finish we were dialed in. Everything. Details, a lot of things,” McDavid said.

Coach Kris Knoblauch praised goalie Stuart Skinner for the win.

“I think just the fact that Stu (Skinner) had so many big saves gave us a little bit of a cushion and made it look easier than it was for our team,” the coach said.

Stuart Skinner's 19 saves and Philip Broberg's goal were two of the main reasons for the win. The Oilers now aim for their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006, with Game 6 in Edmonton.