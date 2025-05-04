Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj reacts to his almost $100,000-worth BMW E39 M5 car fitted with 394bhp delivering supercharger kit

On Saturday, Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj shared a post featuring a BMW E39 M5 car on his Instagram stories. The car was seen inside Strasse Autowerks, a Montreal-based auto shop.
Xhekaj tagged the shop and used two “face exhaling” emojis in the caption. The post, originally shared by Strasse Autowerks, said:
“@arberxhekaj_ boosting into the offseason thanks to @esstuning s62 super charger kit 🚀”
The BMW E39 M5 was made from 1998 to 2003 and is still loved by car fans today. It comes with a 4.9-liter V8 engine, known as the S62, and produces 394 horsepower in its stock form. It has a 6-speed manual transmission and was known for being fast, smooth, and reliable. The car is becoming a classic, and clean, low-mileage versions now sell for anywhere between $50,000 to over $90,000.
The E39 M5 in the post mentioned being upgraded with an ESS supercharger kit which adds a lot more power to the engine. This kind of upgrade can boost the car’s horsepower by 150 or more. Modified E39 M5s with this kind of setup can sell for anywhere between $60,000 to $110,000 or more, depending on condition and mileage.
Arber Xhekaj’s mother celebrates special milestone with husband
Earlier this week, Arber Xhekaj’s parents Simona and Jack celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
On Thursday, Simona Xhekaj shared a special message for her husband on X with a selfie of them toasting with white wine. Simona wore a white off-shoulder top and a silver cross necklace, while Jack wore a black tank top and a gold chain.
“Just couple of kids doing life together. Happy 26th wedding anniversary to us,” she wrote. “To eternity and beyond ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Simona and Jack met in the 1990s in Hamilton, Ontario, through mutual friends at the Sheraton Hotel. Jack is originally from Kosovo and works as a welder. Simona is from the Czech Republic and works in a Costco garage. She was also once a junior national volleyball player. The couple married around 1999 and have four children, Arber, Florian, Sophia and Dominika.
Arber Xhekaj’s brother Florian was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 101st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Florian Xhekaj is on a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens and is now playing for their AHL affiliate the Laval Rocket.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama