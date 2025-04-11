Ivan Demidov will make his NHL debut when the Montreal Canadiens face the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14. The 19-year-old forward signed a three-year entry level deal with Canadiens on Tuesday. He was drafted fifth overall by them in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ad

Demidov has had a strong season in the KHL with St. Petersburg SKA. He scored 19 goals and had 30 assists in 65 games. His 49 points set a KHL record for a U20 player, passing Kirill Kaprizov’s old record of 42 points.

Despite the attention, Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher wants to keep things simple for Demidov.

“He doesn’t need to come in here and play hero, he just has to be himself,” Gallagher said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canadiens have a record of 39-30-9 heading into the game, while the Maple Leafs are 48-26-4.

Elliotte Friedman says Ivan Demidov’s move is a win for Montreal and hockey

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Ivan Demidov’s quick move to the NHL on the 32 Thoughts podcast. He said that just a day before the news, most people thought Demidov would stay in Russia. Then, things changed fast. SKA St. Petersburg released him before his KHL contract ends in May.

Ad

SKA chairman Alexander Medvedev said the salary cap might have been a reason for letting Demidov go.

"He (Medvedev) talked about the salary cap was going to prevent them from keeping Demidov next year. I'm not sure I'm buying that at all..." Friedman said.

Friedman believes SKA knew Demidov wanted to leave and chose not to block him. Instead of creating delays, they allowed the move to happen quickly.

Ad

"When you realize you don't have the leverage, the question becomes, how difficult do you want it to be...," Friedman said. "It just sounds like here at the end of the day, they just decided that they weren't going to stop demagogues from going over now."

Following this, Montreal signed Ivan Demidov to a three-year entry-level deal.

Ad

With Demidov now on the Canadiens’ roster, a playoff matchup with the Washington Capitals is possible. If that happens, fans will get to see two Russian stars, Demidov and Alex Ovechkin, on the same ice.

Friedman said this was a good move for both Montreal and the league.

“It's Montreal's win. It's hockey's win, because I think we all want to see this player,” he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama