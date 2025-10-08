Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki gets candid about his marriage, Ivan Demidov and trade deadline pressure

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened up about his life on and off the ice on Wednesday. He discussed his marriage, the team’s young players and pressure of the trade deadline.

Ad

Suzuki is married to Caitlin Fitzgerald, and they have been together since 2016. They got engaged in 2024 and married last June 9.

“Married life’s good," Suzuki said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "The wedding was a lot of fun with all the friends and family and pretty much the whole team.”

He also recalled moments of Juraj Slafkovský and Arber Xhekaj leading the dance floor and performing on stage. Fitzgerald shared wedding pictures on Instagram in July.

Ad

Trending

“just the two of us, forever," Caitlin wrote.

Montreal finished last season with a 40-31-11 record. As captain, Suzuki knows the challenges of leading a playoff team.

“We showed other teams that we're a good team in this league, and I think that's fine with us," Suzuki said. "We're confident what we can do, and we feel like our best game can beat anybody.”

Ad

He also understands that opponents will bring their best, but he feels ready for the challenge. Suzuki praised his team's young forward, Ivan Demidov, who is entering his first full NHL season after being selected at No. 5 in 2024.

“It’s been impressive to watch him grow this summer,” Suzuki said. “He’s a really quick learner. He loves hockey and wants to be the best player that he can be. He’s taking full advantage of all the opportunities Montreal is giving him, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does in main camp.”

Ad

Looking back at last season’s trade deadline, Suzuki mentioned how Montreal general manager Kent Hughes put some of the responsibility on the players.

“I really wanted to keep the group," Suzuki said. "I felt like we were building something really good, and if we traded four or five guys away, it was going to deflate our group. We were able to do that and keep the group together.”

Ad

Ad

Caitlin Fitzgerald on Habs captain Nick Suzuki's demeanor

Nick Suzuki and his wife, Caitlin Fitzgerald, met through mutual friends. Since Suzuki was often away for hockey, they stayed in touch through Instagram and Snapchat.

She shared details about Suzuki’s demeanor in February 2024. Fitzgerald described him as calm and easy to get along with, adding that his calm attitude helps him handle stressful situations well.

Ad

"There are a lot of things about him all in one realm," Fitzgerald said, via NHL.com. "I think his demeanor in general is something that is one of his greatest qualities. Anything you throw at him, any stressful situation, any bad situation, he always knows how to handle everything, and he does it calmly."

Suzuki and the Canadiens are set to open their season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama