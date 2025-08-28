Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki makes his feelings known on meeting Sidney Crosby at Team Canada's Olympics orientation camp

At Hockey Canada’s orientation camp for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nick Suzuki had the chance to skate alongside Sidney Crosby. For the Montreal Canadiens captain, it was an opportunity to spend time with a player he has always respected. Suzuki spoke about what it meant to have Crosby around and the influence he brings to younger players.

“He’s an amazing guy first off," Suzuki said on Wednesday, via TSN. "He’s always talking to the guys. Being a younger (player) here, it’s great to have that experience around him over these few days. So trying to pick his brain a little bit.”

Suzuki is coming off a strong season, recording 30 goals, 59 assists and finished with 89 points. His numbers placed him among the league’s best playmakers, and his consistent two-way play made him reliable in all situations. In the playoffs, he scored two goals in five games, but the Canadiens were eliminated in the first round.

Crosby also had another productive season, proving that he remains a key contributor even after 20 years in the NHL. The Penguins captain recorded 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points, placing him inside the league’s top 10. His career totals stand at 1,687 points in 1,352 games, showcasing his consistency and his status as one of the game’s greats.

At 26, Suzuki has already stepped into the captain’s role in Montreal and continues to grow as a leader. Crosby’s presence gave him another chance to see what it takes to maintain that standard year after year.

Kent Hughes contacted Nick Suzuki before trading for Patrik Laine

Nick Suzuki was consulted by Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes before they traded for Patrik Laine in August 2024. He revealed this earlier this month on season 2 of "The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens."

“Kent called me the day before the trade happened, just, you know, to try to get my thoughts," Suzuki said.

Hughes wanted to check with his captain first, and Suzuki supported the move.

"You know, I was all for it," Suzuki said. "He’s an amazing player."

Suzuki hopes Laine could return to top form. Hughes valued his captain’s input before completing the trade, and Montreal added scoring and experience with Laine.

