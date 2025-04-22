Canadiens' Cole Caufield responds in three words to getting trucked by Alex Ovechkin

Montreal Canadiens’ forward Cole Caufield had a simple three-word response when asked about being on the receiving end of a massive hit from Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. The hit happened at the end of the second period of the Capitals' 3-2 overtime win against the Canadiens on Monday night.

Ovechkin caught Caufield in the corner with a crushing check that sent the 5-foot-8, 175-pound forward sprawling to the ice.

During the intermission, Caufield was interviewed by ESPN's Emily Kaplan and was asked what it was like being hit by the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Ovechkin.

"Don't recommend it," Caufield said with a laugh.

Caufield went on to say that the Canadiens know they have to match the physicality of a team like Washington if they want to find success.

Both Caufield and teammate Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal in the loss. Ovechkin struck twice for Washington, including the overtime winner. Anthony Beauvillier added the other for the Capitals.

Sam Montembeault turned aside 29 shots for Montreal but it wasn’t enough as Logan Thompson made 33 saves to backstop Washington to the Game 1 victory.

Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis on 3-2 OT loss against Capitals

The Habs, heavy underdogs against the Capitals, battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime before Alex Ovechkin won it for Washington.

"I thought it was a pretty good first game, you know, there was a lot of good stuff, unfortunately you don't win but, you know, we got some really good stuff from this game," Montreal HC Martin St. Louis said. (18:32)

St. Louis noticed that the team found their rhythm as the game progressed, executing plays more effectively and spending more time in the offensive zone. He felt they got better as the game went on and started to play the way they intended.

Despite the loss, St. Louis saw positives in his team's resilience.

"A start that we knew, we're probably going to have to weather the storm and feel, you know, and really feel what that feels like, the pressure, the physicality, the pace of the game," he said.

With their overtime win in Game 1, the Capitals take a 1-0 lead in the series as the matchup continues Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

