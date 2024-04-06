Every team in the NHL is striving to crack the code of containing the formidable force that is Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. With each game, Auston Matthews continues to amaze, scoring goals with a finesse that leaves opponents grasping for answers.

Following a nerve-racking 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers, where Matthews added two more goals to his impressive tally, the spotlight once again shines on how teams are strategizing to contain him.

With 63 goals and counting this season, Matthews has been in excellent form. Despite the best efforts from opposing teams, finding a failsafe way to mitigate his impact on the ice has proven to be a Herculean challenge.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris, reflecting on the challenge of facing Auston Matthews, echoed the sentiments shared by many across the league.

In a post shared on X, Harris highlighted the daunting task of trying to halt Matthews's scoring skills.

"I think that's what every team in the NHL is thinking, right? He has what, 63 goals now? So I don't think anyone has found a solution thus far but players like that you just try to contain them...," Harris remarked.

The acknowledgment of Auston Matthews's exceptional goal-scoring ability is apparent in Harris's statement.

Auston Matthews and team suffer a 4-1 loss to the Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy showcased his skills with 28 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning triumphed 4-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite Auston Matthews scoring his 63rd goal of the season, Vasilevskiy's stellar performance sealed the victory for Tampa Bay.

Reflecting on his contributions, Nikita Kucherov expressed satisfaction with his three assists, emphasizing the team's win as the ultimate reward.

“Felt good, Felt even better we got the (win)," Kucherov said.

Coach Jon Cooper acknowledged Vasilevskiy's pivotal role in the team's improved performance, crediting him for their recent successes.

“A big part of that early was our fault as a team, As our game’s (improved), a big part of it is because we’ve jumped on Vassy’s back,” Cooper said.

Brandon Hagel's two assists further fueled the Lightning's offense, narrowing the point gap with the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Leafs' coach, Sheldon Keefe, admitted to his team's defensive lapses, acknowledging Tampa Bay's strategic game plan.

Despite the setback, Toronto remains in contention for a playoff spot, trailing the Florida Panthers in the division standings.

Matthews' impressive goal-scoring record continues to draw attention, with aspirations to reach the 70-goal milestone, a feat not accomplished in the NHL for over three decades.

Teammate Ryan Reaves lauded Matthews' historic pursuit, rallying behind him in his quest for excellence.

“It’s fun to watch, You’re watching history, you’re watching Maple Leaf history. We rally behind him and hope he keeps going," Reaves said.

The game also saw an altercation erupting between Reaves and Tanner Jeannot, mostly aimed to inject energy within the team. However, the Leafs were still dealt a loss.