Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes addressed speculation about Carey Price’s future, insisting there’s no urgency for Montreal to unload the veteran goaltender’s contract.Despite carrying a $10.5 million cap charge, the deal is far less demanding in real dollars, with Price owed only $2 million for the 2025-26 season after receiving a $5.5 million signing bonus on Sept. 1.He hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season due to a major knee injury, sparking speculation that Montreal could shed his contract to free up cap space and gain roster flexibility.In an interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Hughes addressed the situation directly: &quot;We’re fine. We don’t have to trade Carey Price. If we can find a trade to move his contract that makes sense for us and makes sense for another team, we’ll pursue it. But we don’t have to.&quot;Engels noted in his own analysis that Price’s contract is still likely to be moved: &quot;Price's contract will likely get moved. Potentially in the hours or days, or eventually before the season starts. But Hughes isn't too interested in overpaying to move it and he's right about not needing to move it at all.&quot; While three NHL teams are currently over the salary cap, Engels pointed out that all remain compliant under offseason rules and can shift contracts into LTIR before opening night.Drafted No. 5 in 2005, Price became the face of the franchise over his 15-year career. He posted a 361-261-79 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.NHL insider Chris Johnston on Carey Price’s trade rumorsSpeaking on &quot;First Up with TSN 1050,&quot; NHL insider Chris Johnston suggested that Montreal would be wise to test the market on Carey Price's contract and gauge what the price tag might be to move it. “We saw them do it with Shea Weber’s contract after his career had ended but he still had years remaining on his deal,&quot; Johnston said. &quot;There’s definitely some cap benefits to the Canadiens if they’re able to move that deal. I do think that's something that they'll look to do.”Johnston also mentioned that freeing up that space would allow Montreal to continue pursuing another key need, a second-line centre to slot in behind captain Nick Suzuki.