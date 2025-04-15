Considerable excitement surrounded Ivan Demidov when the Montreal Canadiens selected him No. 5 overall in the 2024 NHL draft. He joined the Habs after signing a three-year entry-level contract last week, following a mutual parting with SKA Petersburg of the KHL.

On Monday, Demidov justified the anticipation, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He became the second-youngest Canadiens skater and third teenager to score in their NHL debut.

The Bell Centre Arena gave Ivan Demidov a thunderous ovation in his first game. Reflecting on the fans' reception, the 19-year-old Russian described it as an incredible experience.

"It's crazy, but I have a feeling that the fans love me. It's cool. It's amazing," Demidov said postgame." I think I got some good stuff today from the game. It was a pretty nice experience. I love this city and the fans."

Before joining the NHL, Ivan Demidov finished the 2024-25 season on a high note, notching 49 points through 18 goals and 30 assists in 65 games.

Ivan Demidov shines though Canadiens fail to clinch playoff berth

The Montreal Canadiens failed to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2021 after losing 4-3 in the shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre on Monday.

Alex Newhoo opened the scoring for the Canadiens after giving them a 1-0 lead 6:00 into the first period. Ivan Demidov scored on his debut to put the Habs up 2-0 at 13:32. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Tyler Bertuzzi scored on the power-play to cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Blackhawks.

Frank Nazar tied it 2-2 for the Hawks after scoring on the power play at 16:41 into the second period. Lucas Reichel put the Blackhawks ahead for the first time after his goal at 5:39 made it 3-2. Juraj Slafkovsky's late power-play goal equalized for the Canadiens.

After a goalless overtime, the Chicago Blackhawks eventually came out victorious in the shootout. The Canadiens lead the Columbus Blue Jackets by four points in the East's Wild Card standings. The Blue Jackets have two more games remaining compared to Montreal's one in the regular season.

The Canadiens will finish their regular-season against the Carolina Hurricanes at Centre Bell Arena on Wednesday.

