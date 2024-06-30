On June 28th, the Montreal Canadiens selected Ivan Demidov as their fifth overall pick in round one of the NHL Draft 2024. Demidov is a Russian forward and a prospect of the SKA of KHL. The forward got his selection announced by iconic singer Celine Dion.

When asked to name his role model, Demidov named three NHL stars whom he draws inspiration from and idolizes.

"I think my play style is like Jack Hughes with a combination of Kirill Kaprizov and a little bit of Nikita Kucherov's skills and vision," Demidov told the reporter (via Montreal Canadiens on YouTube).

Nikita Kucherov won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. Kirill Kaprizov scored 96 points in his fourth NHL season for the Minnesota Wild. He had earlier scored 108 points in his sophomore NHL season. Jack Hughes is one of the New Jersey Devils' finest forwards.

It looks like Demidov is excited to join the NHL and Canadians. But there's a hurdle that the Athletic's Arpon Basu pointed out in his tweet on X.

"Ivan Demidov says he does not have a Canadian visa so will not be able to attend Canadiens development camp," Basu tweeted.

Montreal Canadiens Draft Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage

The Montreal Canadiens were worried Ivan Demidov might not be available at No. 5. General manager Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton skipped a camp to keep their interest quiet. They knew since last year he was their guy. They had backup plans if he wasn't there. They were relieved when Demidov was still on the board.

They also picked Michael Hage, a skilled center. Hage has been a big Canadiens fan since childhood. Demidov impressed them with his maturity and confidence.

“When you meet an 18-year-old who has a maturity, a clarity of purpose,” general manager Kent Hughes said about Demidov (via nytimes.com). “I thought I was talking to somebody who could teach me something.”

Demidov is learning English and plans to learn French. They liked his resilience and competitive spirit. Hughes compared the feeling to drafting Juraj Slafkovský first overall in the 2022 NHL draft.

“They have some things in common. The maturity at a young age, they both had confidence in themselves without being arrogant. Some guys are arrogant, and often people who are arrogant are that way because they lack confidence. Demidov, like Slaf, really has that confidence..." Hughes said (via NY times).

The Canadiens are confident he'll handle the pressure. They were pleased with how the draft went.