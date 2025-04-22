The Montreal Canadiens came up short in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night. Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson took responsibility for some defensive lapses that led to Capitals goals.

During a key moment in the second period, Anthony Beauvillier forced Hutson into a turnover. Beauvillier later redirected Alex Ovechkin’s shot to put the Capitals up 2-0.

“It’s frustrating for sure, I lost my check twice & they scored. It’s something I gotta learn from. It just sucks that it ended that way,” Hutson said postgame.

Hutson added assists on both Canadiens goals by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. For the Capitals, Ovechkin (two goals) and Beauvillier netted.

Hutson's playoff debut turned into a learning experience for the young defenseman.

"Most of us are learning on the fly," Hutson said. "Just be ready for whatever can happen. Having good resiliency as we've had all year is gonna be huge for us in these games.

"It was my first [playoff] game and you never know what to expect. That was physical for sure. It was physical for everyone," he added.

Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots for the Canadiens in the loss, while Logan Thompson backstopped 33 shots for the Capitals in the win.

Washington now leads the series 1-0 ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

Game Recap: Canadiens lose 3-2 in OT against Capitals

Ovechkin put the Capitals on board first with a powerplay goal at 18:34 of the first with a feed from Tom Wilson. Beauvillier then tipped Ovechkin's point shot to double the lead at 12:09 of the second.

"I thought it was a pretty good first game, you know, there was a lot of good stuff unfortunately you don't win but, you know, there's we got some really good stuff from this game," Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis said.

Caufield got Montreal on the board at 10:32 of the third with a powerplay goal, knocking in a loose puck after Laine’s shot deflected off two defenders. Suzuki tied it at 2-2 at 15:45, capitalizing on a rebound during a scramble in front and firing it into the open net.

However, Ovechkin defeated the Canadiens with his second goal of the night at 2:26 in overtime.

