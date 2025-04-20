Canadiens' Lane Hutson gears up for Stanley Cup glory as Round 1 battle against Capitals nears

Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson had an outstanding regular season, leading all NHL rookies with 66 points and tying the NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman with 60.
He is now gearing up for his playoff debut as the Canadiens secured the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in their final regular-season game on Wednesday.
Montreal will be up against Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals in the first round. Hutson posted a reel on Instagram, showcasing classic Canadiens moments and highlights from his rookie season.
He expressed gratitude to the city of Montreal.
"Montreal magic. Grateful for this city. Here we go," Hutson captioned on Saturday.
The Canadiens returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated them in four games to clinch their second consecutive championship.
The Habs will hope to make a similar run this time when they travel to Capital One Arena to face the Capitals in Game 1 on Monday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Lane Hutson opens up about expectations in the playoffs
Lane Hutson shared his thoughts on the Canadiens' expectations in the playoffs and admitted he's unsure what to expect but anticipates intense competition.
"I honestly don’t know what to expect,” Hutson said on Saturday, via The Globe and Mail. “I assume it’s going to be intense. Whatever has happened to this point doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a whole different game out there.
““It has been a long season of ups and downs and this last stretch was tough for everyone. You try not to show you are rattled but everyone gets rattled and handles it differently. ”
Hutson was drafted 62nd overall by Montreal in the 2022 NHL draft and is leading the race for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the best rookie.
Should he win, Hutson would be the first Canadiens rookie to claim the trophy since Ken Dryden in 1972. He finished as the third-leading scorer on the team, behind Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama