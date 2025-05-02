Canadiens' Lane Hutson gets 100% real about his future amid talks of rumored contract extension

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson had an impressive rookie season. He recorded six goals and 60 assists, making a name for himself.
Hutson also played a key role in the playoffs, leading the team with five assists in five games. His strong performance was a bright spot for the Canadiens, who have a young, promising roster.
As Hutson enters the final year of his entry-level contract, the focus turns to his future with the team. Montreal needs to decide if it will offer him a contract extension. His great rookie season means he’ll likely demand a higher salary.
Hutson is hopeful that a deal will be reached.
“I hope so,” Hutson said on Friday, via Habs on Reddit.
Hutson is also excited about the future with the team and believes its young core, which includes Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, will only get stronger.
“It’s a special place to play,” Hutson said. "Having our young core and having guys who are still coming up, I think it’s only gonna get younger from here. We’re just excited about what the future is gonna hold.”
Montreal Canadiens 2024-25 season review
The Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 season ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Washington Capitals. However, it was a positive year for the team. After a tough start, the Canadiens improved and finished the campaign with a 14-4-4 run. Lane Hutson had 66 points in his rookie season, and Cole Caufield scored 37 goals. Nick Suzuki had a career-best year with 89 points, while Juraj Slafkovsky became a solid top-six forward.
Montreal made key moves during the season to improve its roster. It traded for Alexandre Carrier to stabilize the defense, and Jakub Dobes stepped in as a reliable goaltender. Jake Evans was extended for his leadership, while Ivan Demidov joined the team at the end of the season.
Despite being eliminated in the first round, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis saw the playoffs as a good experience.
“I feel like (people watching) saw a hard-working team that doesn’t give up,” St. Louis said on Thursday, via NHL.com. “We had a good push in the third. And I think when teams give us a little bit of space, we were very dangerous. If we introduced ourselves to the rest of the League through these playoffs — especially being the youngest team — we can walk out of there with our head held high.”
Although Montreal lost to Washington in the playoffs, the series gave the team valuable experience.
