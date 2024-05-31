Canadiens legend Carey Price honored by the University of Northern British Columbia

Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on Friday. Price is a former goalie for the Canadiens but hasn't been able to play since the 2021–2022 season due to injuries.

The school highlighted Price’s NHL achievements, the inspiration of Indigenous youth and philanthropy in Northern British Columbia and Canada, according to Global News.

Price was born and raised in British Columbia but never attended university, as he played in the WHL before entering the pro ranks.

Carey Price's NHL career may be over due to knee injury

Carey Price last played in the NHL during the 2021–22 NHL season but only for five games. Price was one of the top goalies in the NHL but knee injuries ended his career much earlier than expected, which has been hard for the goalie.

“On a day-to-day level, I feel really good, like I should still be playing. But then I’ll go do something and my knee will swell up and that will be a very good reminder that it’s not (going to happen). There’s a big part of me that wishes I was still playing. But every once in a while, it's like, ‘Whoa, yeah, this is why you’re not doing it,'" Price said to NHL.com.

“It’s always been my character to just suck it up and get through it. I knew I was going to play those (five) games regardless. But in the back of my mind, I also knew this wasn't something that I could maintain for a whole season.

“Every day I’d skate, the knee would swell up. I’d try to flush it out as best I could. I’d take anti-inflammatories but I don’t think they helped that much. I took a couple of shots to try to get through it. Those last games were a struggle.”

Carey Price finished his career with a record of 361-261-79 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 SV%. He won the Vezina Trophy for the best goalie in the NHL in 2015, as well as being a seven-time NHL All-Star. Price helped Team Canada win Olympic gold in 2014.

Though he's not officially retired, it's unlikely he can overcome injuries at this stage of his career.