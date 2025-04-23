Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Washington Capitals | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens will look to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1. While the team came up short on Monday, they pushed the Capitals, who finished the regular season in first place in the Eastern Conference, to overtime. Habs coach Spencer Carbery said that it's given his team confidence that they can get the job done.

After starting the regular season with two major injuries to key players, Montreal is no stranger to adversity. It battled its way into a wild-card spot in the playoffs, winning seven of its last 10 games.

With plenty of motivation to steal one on the road before the series heads to its home ice, look for the team to come out aggressive in Game 2 as it aims to capture an early lead.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Patrik Laine - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Ivan Demidov, Mike Matheson

Penalty kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, David Savard

Looking at the schedule for the remainder of the Capitals-Canadiens series

Heading into Game 2 of the first-round series between the Capitals and the Canadiens, Montreal will look to steal one on the road, while Washington aims to defend home ice and secure a 2-0 lead.

Following Wednesday's action on ESPN, the series will shift back to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Action will pick back up on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET for Game 4.

If a Game 5 is needed, the series will head back to Washington on April 30, as the Capitals have home-ice advantage in the series.

If Game 6 is necessary, it will take place on May 2 in Montreal, with Game 7 (if needed) scheduled in Washington on May 4.

