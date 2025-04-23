  • home icon
  • Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Washington Capitals | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Washington Capitals | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:28 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Montreal Canadiens projected lines for tonight's game against the Washington Capitals (image credit: IMAGN)

On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens will look to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1. While the team came up short on Monday, they pushed the Capitals, who finished the regular season in first place in the Eastern Conference, to overtime. Habs coach Spencer Carbery said that it's given his team confidence that they can get the job done.

After starting the regular season with two major injuries to key players, Montreal is no stranger to adversity. It battled its way into a wild-card spot in the playoffs, winning seven of its last 10 games.

With plenty of motivation to steal one on the road before the series heads to its home ice, look for the team to come out aggressive in Game 2 as it aims to capture an early lead.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  2. Patrik Laine - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov
  3. Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
  4. Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

  1. Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
  2. Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
  3. Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

  1. Sam Montembeault
  2. Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

  1. Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
  2. Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Ivan Demidov, Mike Matheson
Penalty kill

  1. Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier
  2. Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, David Savard

Looking at the schedule for the remainder of the Capitals-Canadiens series

Heading into Game 2 of the first-round series between the Capitals and the Canadiens, Montreal will look to steal one on the road, while Washington aims to defend home ice and secure a 2-0 lead.

Following Wednesday's action on ESPN, the series will shift back to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Action will pick back up on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET for Game 4.

If a Game 5 is needed, the series will head back to Washington on April 30, as the Capitals have home-ice advantage in the series.

If Game 6 is necessary, it will take place on May 2 in Montreal, with Game 7 (if needed) scheduled in Washington on May 4.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
