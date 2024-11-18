Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers | Nov. 18, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Montreal (6-10-2) is coming off a 5-1 win over Columbus on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here is the Habs' projected lineup.

Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Juraj Slafkovsky - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Cole Caufield

Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman - Lucas Condotta - Joel Armia

The Canadiens are averaging 2.83 goals per game as the Habs' offense has been an issue to begin the season.

Trending

“His shot’s really good,” Suzuki said about teammate Caufield, via NHL.com. “We’re trying to find him in spots to shoot it. I think that will give him a lot of confidence moving forward to keep shooting.”

Defenseman

Lane Hutson - Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle - Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj - Jayden Struble

The Canadiens' blue line features plenty of young talent, including Lane Hutson who will be involved in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Coach Martin St. Louis believes Montreal is a tough team to play defensively.

Expand Tweet

“I love how we defend. We’re very connected…we’re tough to play against defensively. But we are not as tough to play against offensively.

“We get a lot of puck possession time if you look recently. But puck possession doesn’t necessarily mean offense. Possession is an opportunity to bring offense. We’re not connected enough, we don’t play fast enough together to translate puck possession into offensive attack. It’s a balance that we’re searching for offensively but not at the expense of doing the right things defensively,” St. Louis said on Saturday.

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

The Habs will start Sam Montembeault who's 5-8-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .898 SV%. At home, Montembeault is 4-4-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Canadiens vs Oilers: Preview

Montreal is a +230 underdog while Edmonton is a -285 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Canadiens have struggled this season as Montreal has not played well and it looks like another year of not making the playoffs. The Habs will have a hard time defending the Oilers offense, as Montembeault has struggled as of late.

Meanwhile, Montreal will struggle to score goals as the Oilers will cruise to a big road win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Canadiens 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback