Canadiens' Martin St. Louis reveals his "two ties" superstition leading up to Habs successfully clinching playoff spot

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis shared his superstition after the team’s 4-2 win against Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The win against Carolina secured Montreal’s playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Speaking to the media in post game interviews, St. Louis explained he wore the same two ties since the Four Nations tournament.

"The two ties since the Four Nations—two ties and they got me a point," St. Louis said (2:41). "I kept the tie. But we only lost five games in regulation since the Nations, so I didn't switch ties too often. I'm so proud of the group.

Ad

Trending

"Coming off the break, I think we had a 2% chance of making the playoffs, and we go 15-6. Then we finish the year on a 7-1-2 run, trying to stay ahead of Columbus, who was really hot down the stretch. So for me, a 2% chance—you still have a chance."

Ad

St. Louis believes even a small chance is worth fighting for. Kaiden Guhle scored twice against Hurricanes, and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist. Jake Evans added an empty-net goal, and Sam Montembeault made 27 saves. Now, Montreal will face Washington in the first round.

Montreal Canadiens' captain expressed faith in his team

Montreal Canadiens' win over Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre helped them clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2021. Montreal ended the season with a 10-0-2 home record.

Ad

Suzuki said the team believes in each other.

“We believe in each other, that we’re not just going to roll over against the first seed, so I’m excited for the opportunity,” Suzuki said, via NHL.com.

Suzuki also spoke to Habs fans:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Guhle scored the first goal at 3:50 of the first period. He got a pass from Juraj Slafkovsky and shot from the right circle. Taylor Hall tied the game for Carolina at 9:56 with a rebound goal. He scored from the right side after the puck deflected off Guhle. The period ended 1-1.

In the second period, Suzuki made it 2-1. He scored from the left circle after a pass from Alexandre Carrier. Guhle scored again at 18:48 from the top of the slot. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson assisted on the play and Hutson tied the rookie defenseman assist record with 60.

Ad

Tyson Jost scored at 14:10 of the third to make it 3-2. He put in a loose puck behind Montembeault. Jake Evans added an empty-net goal with 1:55 left. The crowd cheered loudly after the goal and at the final buzzer.

The Canadiens will open the playoffs on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama