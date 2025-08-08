Canadiens' Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj hilariously roast teammate Jakub Dobes over new 'mattress' ad

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes has done an advertisment for a mattress company on Wednesday. The Habs goalie has signed a two-year, one-way contract on July 6. The deal is for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, and he will be earning $965,000 each year.

Almost a month after signing that contract, Dobes posted on Instagram thanking Jump, a mattress company for helping him sleep.

"Thanks @jumpbed for taking care of my sleep for this coming season. If you’re looking for a new mattress, definitely check them out at @matelasbonheur" Dobes wrote, tagging the mattress brand and its retailer in the post.

Dobes' teammates quickly joked about the post in the comments. Arber Xhekaj replied with laughing emojis. Patrik Laine wrote,

“Jesus Christ man,” showing surprise and humor.

Jayden Struble added many laughing emojis, and Logan Mailloux used three skull emojis, conveying his humor.

Dobes' comment section on IG @4doby4

The teammates’ comments made the post a funny moment for the team. It showed the good friendship they have off the ice. And fans enjoyed seeing this lighter side of the players.

Jakub Dobes, got an extension after, his impressive performance in the 2024-25 season. He played 16 games with the Canadiens, and had a 7-4-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. This helped him rank fourth in wins among rookie NHL goalies last season.

Dobes also earned one shutout, that too in his first NHL game. That game was on December 28, last year, against the Florida Panthers.

Drafted by Montreal in 2020, Dobes started the 2024-25 season with the Laval Rocket. Now, he is expected to have a bigger role with the Canadiens in 2025-26 season.

Jakub Dobes' impressive rookie year for the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes also played in three playoff games. He got his first playoff win on April 25 against the Washington Capitals. Back then, he shared his feelings after that win, and talked about feeling scared, excited, and emotional.

"You guys cannot imagine how a person feels," Dobes said, via TSN. "I was afraid, I was excited, I was emotional. I was crying at the end. I was a mess."

Dobes entered the game after starter Samuel Montembeault was injured. He made seven saves on eight shots. He said he knows his routine and enjoys big moments like this.

"I know my routine. I know I’m a good goalie, I love these moments more than anything," Dobes said.

However, Jakub Dobes lost his next two games and the Habs exited the playoffs in the first round.

