Canadiens' Patrik Laine throws cold water on hype around Ivan Demidov's debut against Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine poured cold water on the hype surrounding Russian prospect Ivan Demidov’s NHL debut this weekend.

During a media availability on Thursday, Laine shared his thoughts on the Russian prospect joining the Montreal Canadiens, per TSN:

“I know he’s Russian and he’s a lefty. That’s pretty much it.”

Patrik Laine’s didn't mean to pour cold water on purpose. Instead, Laine hinted at the fact that he wasn't fully aware of what Demidov brings to the table.

Laine expanded on his comments:

“Don’t watch the KHL too much anymore. It seems like he’s obviously super skilled. But it’s also hard to tell because it’s a whole different league; bigger rink, more time. But smarter players, they can always adjust to the smaller rink.”

Patrik Laine’s analysis points toward the fact that Demidov will need time to become accustomed to the North American game before thriving in the NHL. The Canadiens’ sniper doubled down on his comments, stating:

“I don’t know where he fits in… but it will be exciting for us to get a prospect, a player like that, to help us out.”

Despite hype swirling around Demidov’s arrival, there’s no telling how well the Russian forward could adjust to the NHL. But one thing is certain: The Habs will do everything they can to ease Demidov’s transition.

Looking at the scouting report on Patrik Laine's new teammate Ivan Demidov

A piece published by Sportsnet on April 11 looked at the scouting report for Ivan Demidov. The report highlights how Demidov, a left-shot forward, can play the right side with ease. The report underscores the following situation:

“He can certainly play both sides, but he’s best when exiting the defensive zone with the entire ice surface in front of him.”

The comment drills down the fact that Demidov can see all the options available to him. Demidov can make opponents pay in various ways, according to the report. Let's take a closer look at what Demidov's skillset:

“Once Demidov has possession of the puck he’s a threat to attack off the rush and has the speed and skill to drive opponents back off their blue line." The report added, "When he arrives in the offensive zone, he also has the strength to drive to the net off the edge, or the vision to pull up and distribute from either his backhand or forehand.”

The report goes on to describe Demidov as having “elite skill and hockey sense,” allowing him to move the puck skillfully. Those qualities are compounded by the fact that Ivan Demidov, like Patrik Laine, can find open ice and let the puck fly off their stick.

Demidov would ideally fit into the Habs’ third line with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook. A combination like that could make the Canadiens’ third line one of the most lethal ones in the NHL.

