Canadiens' playoff clinching scenario: How Montreal can seal their spot tonight | April 16, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens can clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday night. But they will need at least one point against the Carolina Hurricanes: Win in regulation or lose in overtime/shootout. They will face the Washington Capitals in the first round if they do that. If they fail to win, their season could end.

The Canadiens have missed three chances to clinch a spot. This is their fourth and final chance. If they lose in regulation, they must wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets's result on Thursday. Montreal will miss the playoffs if Columbus wins against the New York Islanders in regulation.

The Canadiens (39-31-11) - who hold the second wildcard spot with 89 points ahead of the Blue Jackets (87) - are on a three-game losing streak and 6-2-2 in the last 10 games. However, their form at home — 22-12-6 — means they will have an edge over the Hurricanes today at Bell Center.

This season was a step forward for Montreal. Last year, they finished with 76 points, and their previous playoff appearance was back in 2021. Nick Suzuki is leading the team in points with 87 and Cole Caufield has scored 37 goals. Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson - leading in assists with 59 - is a strong candidate for the Calder Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets - 39-33-9 in 81 games - are currently on a five-game win streak and will have an edge against the Islanders on Thursday.

The Canadiens have played in the playoffs 85 times, winning 25 NHL championships and 23 Stanley Cups. They will return to the playoffs if they get at least one point tonight. If not, they must wait and hope for a good result on Thursday.

Jet Greaves is keeping Jackets' hopes alive in wild-card run against the Montreal Canadiens

On Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Their playoff hopes depend on the Montreal Canadiens's regulation loss on Wednesday.

Dante Fabbro opened the scoring in the second period with assistance from Zach Werenski and Kent Johnson doubled it to 2-0 with a power-play goal. Adam Fantilli added the next goal in the third period after a shot deflected off his knee via Kirill Marchenko's assist.

Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the shutout to add to his two shutouts in the Columbus Blue Jackets's five-game win streak.

