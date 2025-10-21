Canadiens President gets 100% honest about Lane Hutson's $70.8M contract extension with Habs

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:09 GMT
Montreal Canadiens president Jeff Gorton recently shared his thoughts on defenseman Lane Hutson’s contract extension.

After much speculation and uncertainty, Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million extension with the Canadiens last week. The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $8.8 million, begins in the 2026-27 season.

Appearing on Sports on Prime Canada, Gorton stated that the deal benefits both the team and Lane Hutson, as they found a fair middle ground:

"It's always hard when you're talking about a lot of money, a lot of term. The way the cap is moving, everyone is seeing what could possibly happen with contracts. It's nice. We feel like it's good for us, and really good for him. So, we felt like we were able to meet in the middle."
Drafted No. 62 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL draft, Hutson is coming off a Calder Trophy winning season. The 21-year-old has accumulated five points through a goal and four assists with a +12 rating this season.

Lane Hutson goal helps Montreal Canadiens defeat Buffalo Sabres

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 at Centre Bell Arena. The Habs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-2-0 record after seven games.

Oliver Kapanen gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with a backhand goal at 8:29 of the first period. In the second period, Jiri Kulich tied the game 1-1 for the Buffalo Sabres at 6:51, the only goal of the period.

Juraj Slafkovsky put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 2:57 of the third period. Lane Hutson extended Montreal’s lead to 3-1 at 11:38. Just over a minute later, at 12:45, Tyson Kozak pulled the Sabres within one, making it 3-2.

Jake Evans secured the 4-2 victory for the Canadiens with an empty-net goal at 19:29. Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki racked up two points apiece, while netminder Jakub Dobes made 30 saves between the pipes.

The Canadiens play the Calgary Flames next on Wednesday. The puck at Scotiabank Saddledome drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
