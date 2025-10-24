Cole Caufield scored back-to-back goals to give Canadiens a lead to end the second period, wiping the Oilers' 3-1 lead. 10:41 into the third period, Mike Matheson was called for tripping against Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers on the powerplay.After the goal, Habs' Josh Anderson was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct which gave the Oilers yet another powerplay opportunity. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on the ensuing powerplay, and equalized the game, before Vasily Podkolzin scored the game winner with 1:09 left on the clock.Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield did not hold back in his criticism of the game's officiating, which potentially cost them the game. Josh Anderson's unsportsmanlike conduct was seemingly called because he shot the puck away in frustration following Draisaitl's goal.&quot;The refs kinds took over the game there and kudos to them for winning it,&quot; said Caufield.When asked about the Habs' ability to score three quick goals and take the lead against a star-studded Oilers squad, Cole Caufield lauded his teammates' efforts, and made another sarcastic remark taking a shot at the referees,&quot;Just keep playing our game. I dont think we needed to change anything, a couple breakdowns in our D-zone, we fell behind. But we're a group that battles for a full 60, and we controlled things that we can,&quot; added Caufield.Who were the referees officiating Oilers vs. Canadiens?The officaiting crew for Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens on 23rd Oct. 2025 consisted of referees Garrett Rank and Chris Schlenker, accompanied by linespersons Bevan Mills and Caleb Apperson.Cole Caufield's teammate throws referees under the bus; reveals officials admitted to calling wrong penalty earlier in the gameBrendan Gallagher threw referees under the bus when he revealed that they had come clean about incorrectly calling a penalty on Juraj Slafkovsky earlier in the game.&quot;Talked to him (referee Rank or Schlenker) after that one, they admitted it wasn't a penalty, they made a mistake. It's an emotional game, temperatures are hot. Understand that, control the game. Understand you made a mistake, we're shorthanded again, give a guy a second, no need to call that,&quot; said Gallagher.The Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to play one more time in the regular season on Dec. 15 at the Bell Centre.