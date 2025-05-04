Canadiens 'the only place' Sidney Crosby would leave Penguins for, opines seasoned NHL analyst

John Buccigross shared his thoughts on Sidney Crosby’s future during "Spittin’ Chiclets'" latest YouTube live. He joined the crew while they were watching Game 7 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

Buccigross said if Crosby ever leaves Pittsburgh, Montreal is the only place he would go.

"But I would like Sid to wake up one day and say, "I want to go play for Montreal. That was my team as a kid. They're coming, they're on the rise." I think that's the place, if he's going to go anywhere," Buccigross said. "I know Biz, you've often talked about Colorado, but to me, Montreal is the only place he would go."

Sidney Crosby grew up cheering for the Montreal Canadiens, the team his father, Troy, got drafted into. Buccigross believes Crosby might want to play for the team.

He said Montreal is on the rise, hinting at players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and Sam Montembeault. And so, he believes the team could be a good fit if Crosby wants one last run.

"I wouldn't mind - if he (Sid) wakes up tomorrow and says, "You know what, this doesn't make sense. Let them hire a young coach, let them start over." Buccigross said.

Buccigross added that the Penguins could start fresh. He said they should give Evgeni Malkin one final season. Then, the team can focus on rebuilding.

"Give Geno (Evgeni Malkin) his final year—next year— is the last year of his deal," Buccigross said. "Let him walk off. (If) he still wants to play, he can go play somewhere else... this is our plan."

Buccigross also talked about Kris Letang but mentioned that his situation is more complicated.

Crosby has stayed with the Penguins because of his bond with head coach Mike Sullivan. But on April 28, Sullivan and the team agreed to part ways. He later became the head coach of the New York Rangers.

"I said mid-season, "You know what, Sullivan's going to go. It's time for him to go." And now here he is with the Rangers." Buccigross said.

Kyle Dubas briefed Sidney Crosby before parting ways with Mike Sullivan

General Manager Kyle Dubas told reporters he called Sidney Crosby before the coaching change. He said the move does not mean Crosby will leave.

“I called [Crosby] on Sunday morning to give him a heads up." Dubas said while announcing Sullivan's departure, via NHL.com. I"I have to do what’s best for organization.”

But still, the Penguins have missed the playoffs for three straight years. Sidney Crosby continues to play well, scoring over 90 points in each of his last three seasons. In many games, it seems like he is pulling the team on his back. So, if Crosby chooses to leave for another Stanley Cup run, Montreal is the only team that makes sense to Buccigross.

