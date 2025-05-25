Canadiens' top prospect Ivan Demidov spending summer in Montreal to prepare for rookie season

Despite having just seven career NHL games under his belt, Ivan Demidov has already become one of the most beloved players on the Montreal Canadiens.
The first-round pick (5th overall) from the 2024 draft is one of, if not the most highly regarded, prospects in hockey. He tore up the KHL as a teenager, racking up 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games, further adding to the hype.
Such a talent joining a team like the Montreal Canadiens created a buzz amongst the fanbase that was like no other. Fans were greeting him at the airport when he arrived in North America, and Demidov's rookie lap saw the Bell Centre almost full with all eyes on him.
The Montreal market has welcomed Ivan Demidov with open arms, as they believe they have the next Russian superstar who will take the hockey world by storm. As Demidov prepares for his first full NHL season, it appears that he's returning the favor and endearing himself to the community.
Marco D'Amico of RG Media wrote a recent article where he shared that Demidov will be spending his summer in Montreal, training for the season, while also learning more about the city. RG Media shared the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).
"Ivan has already grown fond of Montreal and wants to get to know the city, its culture, and its people better, which is why he chose to spend the summer here," D'Amico wrote.
"He will also focus more seriously on studying not just English but French as well," D'Amico added.
Ivan Demidov has two years remaining on the three-year, $2,822,499 entry-level contract signed with the Canadiens in April of 2025.
Ivan Demidov was putting in the work in Brossard, Quebec
To further demonstrate Demidov's commitment to the game and the organization, he was seen practicing with a skills coach at the Canadiens practice rink in Brossard, Quebec, earlier in the week.
Habs On Reddit shared the clip on X that was originally posted on TikTok.
These are the little things that separate the good and the great, which Demidov is hoping to become.
The 19-year-old will look to prepare himself as best as he can for his rookie season in the NHL. He will surely enter the 2025-26 campaign as one of the favorites to win the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year.
