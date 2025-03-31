Seth Jarvis had another strong game in the Hurricanes' 6-4 win over the Islanders. He scored two goals, including a shorthanded one, and took six shots. He has been in great form, recording points in 10 of his last 11 games. This season, he has 29 goals, 58 points, 177 shots, 88 hits, 48 blocked shots, and a plus-11 rating. He has also contributed 16 power-play points and seven shorthanded points.

Ad

Jarvis spoke with the media about his performance. He gave credit to Sebastian Aho for helping him succeed this season.

“I give a lot of credit to the guy I’m playing with (Aho). He’s set me up a lot this year. I’m not as hard on myself as I was before, so that probably helps. I think I’ve done a good job in practice to focus on scoring. It translates to games, and I think that’s what I’m seeing now,” he said (via NHL.com).

Ad

Trending

Then, the discussion shifted to his future. When asked if he would ever consider becoming an NHL general manager, his answer was direct.

“F**k no. I'm not going to be a GM ever,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Jarvis enjoys playing hockey but has no interest in a front-office role. He prefers being on the ice rather than making roster decisions. Jarvis and the Hurricanes will next play against the Capitals on April 2 at 7:00 PM EDT.

Seth Jarvis helped secure the win, but Hurricanes' coach called it a mixed performance

The Carolina Hurricanes won 6-4 against the New York Islanders at the Lenovo Center on Sunday. Seth Jarvis scored twice. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists.

Ad

Mark Jankowski scored first at 4:41 of the first period, tapping in Eric Robinson’s pass. Logan Stankoven made it 2-0, but Pierre Engvall cut the lead to 2-1, and Kyle Palmieri tied it 2-2.

Engvall scored again at 1:37 of the second period, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead. Aho tied it 3-3 with a power-play one-timer. Jarvis put Carolina ahead 4-3 with a short-handed goal after Jaccob Slavin forced a turnover.

Ad

Anders Lee tied it 4-4 at 4:05 of the third, and Dmitry Orlov gave Carolina a 5-4 lead. Seth Jarvis scored again at 17:14 off an Aho pass to secure the win.

Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind’Amour said that it was a mixed game in terms of performance.

"You’ve got to find ways, whatever way you’ve got to do it," Brind’Amour said. "It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but there were some really nice goals. It was kind of the good and the bad mixed in there."

The Hurricanes have won 11 of their last 13 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama