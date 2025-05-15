Canucks' Adam Foote speaks out on impact of son Cal's involvement in Hockey Canada trial on taking HC role

Newly appointed Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote has spoken about how his son's legal case is not affecting his new coaching role. His son, Cal Foote, is facing sexual assault charges along with four other hockey players. The case is tied to an incident that allegedly happened in 2018 after a Hockey Canada event. Cal and the others are accused of assaulting a woman at a hotel. The case has not been decided yet in court.

Ad

Adam Foote was named head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after Rick Tocchet stepped down on April 29, 2025. Foote had worked as an assistant coach with the team for the last three seasons.

When asked about Cal’s trial, Adam said,

"I respect your question. I understand it's your job to do that first off. So secondly is, you know, I can't comment on the trial, and I won't and you know, I'm there for my family, as we all would be, and you know, we'll get through this." (18:08)

Ad

Trending

He said the trial had nothing to do with his decision to take the head coach job.

"And as far as the head space there, you know, that's not how I walk. I guess it's this is going to happen in a week or two weeks or a month or a month ago. That's that's life and you keep walking, you keep moving, and and, you know, it had. It had nothing to do with my decision to take this on, and I love I love coaching, and I love the opportunity," Adam added.

Ad

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin also commented on the situation. Allvin said they respect the legal process, but it does not involve Adam.

“Adam is not in trial,” he said (17:31). "So obviously we respect the process and it's going on. But as I said, Adam is not in the trial."

Ad

Adam Foote brings years of NHL experience to the job. He played 19 seasons in the league and won two Stanley Cups. Now, he wants to help the Canucks succeed on and off the ice.

More details on Adam Foote's son Cal Foote’s involvement in 2018 assault trial

Adam Foote's son, Cal Foote, is a free agent defenseman and part of a trial related to a 2018 incident. The case involves five former World Junior players accused of sexual assault in London, Ontario. The woman involved, known as E.M., said she was drunk and felt used by the players.

Ad

“I felt like I was just an object there,” she said said on Monday via Radio-Canada. “I felt like I was there for their entertainment.”

Defense lawyers argued the sex was consensual. They questioned how intoxicated E.M. really was and pointed to small drink cups from the night. They also asked about her weight and memory.

Cal has not made any public statements about the case.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017 and has played for a few NHL teams since. He is currently unsigned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama