Canucks analyst makes bombshell claim about Elias Pettersson's volatile relationship with franchise greats Sedins twins

Vancouver Canucks analyst Jason Brough has dropped a shocking update about Elias Pettersson's relationship with the team's coaching staff.

During a segment on Sportsnet 650 radio, Brough claimed that there's a strained relationship between Elias Pettersson and former Canucks stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who now work in coaching roles and are involved in the day-to-day activities of the club (18:50 onwards).

"Sedins and Pettersson don't have a relationship. Is that not widely known, that not widely known, doesn't you guys have never heard that like I thought that was known? They don't have a very good relationship, and a lot of it is Petterson's a lone wolf. He really just wants to figure stuff out by himself," Brough said.

Following Jason Brough's comments about the strained relationship between Pettersson and the Sedins, co-host Mike Halford weighed in on the situation. Halford believes that there's a good chance Pettersson's days with the Canucks might be numbered, and that they could try to trade him before July 1.

He also pointed out that if they wait past that date, there's a "no move" part in his contract that could make a trade a tougher sell.

Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet believes Elias Pettersson lacks confidence

Canucks HC Rick Tocchet had a chat about Pettersson's game, saying that he's got some issues with his skating and how he holds onto the puck too much.

Tocchet believes that Pettersson is waiting for something, possibly due to a lack of confidence in his shot, and encourages him to be more decisive and aggressive.

"I don't know if it's a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he's got to take it and ... just got to blast it. I'd rather him just rip a puck right now. He's not moving his feet. I don't know if it's a mental block right now, all year, but he's got to move his feet," he said.

After signing the lucrative eight-year, $11.6 million deal with the Canucks last year, Elias Pettersson hasn't lived up to expectations many fans were hoping for. The 26-year-old Swedish forward has struggled, failing to score in his last 12 NHL games.

Pettersson's struggles continued at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where he went pointless for Sweden in three games.

