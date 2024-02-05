The Vancouver Canucks announced the sudden death of Ryp, their beloved four-legged member aged 18 months, who was struggling with an illness. The team decided to euthanize the yellow lab and confirmed the news through a poignant social media post. The Vancouver shared a touching photo of the pup donning a Vancouver hoodie.

The Vancouver penned a heartfelt message to their fans on social media platforms, expressing the heaviness of their hearts over Ryp's unexpected demise:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Ryp’s sudden passing late last week. You and your legacy will not be forgotten."

The dog had been a cherished part of the Canucks family through their partnership with BC Guide Dogs.

NHL fans expressed their condolences and shared their sentiments on the loss of Ryp on platforms like Reddit and X. One fan, deeply affected by the news, exclaimed,

"F**k my favourite team. The Canucks better win that God damn cup for Ryp."

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Another fan pledged allegiance to the Vancouver, writing,

"If neither of my teams win, I'll be going for the Vancouver just because of this. Rest in peace, Ryp."

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

The unexpected nature of Ryp's demise even caught some fans off guard, with one writing,

"I wasn’t ready to get teary over Vancouver news in February, but here we are. Losing a young pup is devastating, sadly speaking from personal experience."

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

One fan found solace in that Ryp's passing could somehow be a catalyst for success on the ice. He wrote,

"Canucks now guaranteed a cup run"

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/jackofwind from discussion innhl Expand Post

Vancouver Canucks mourn the loss of a beloved canine companion

Ryp, the beloved four-legged member of the Vancouver, passed away last week at the age of 18 months. Named after former teammate Rick Rypien, he starred in numerous social media videos, earning affection from fans and players.

The canine was also significant to Vancouver's partnership with BC Guide Dogs.

Bill Thornton said (via CTV News.com):

"He's got a wonderful legacy because this is the first time we've had a partnership with the Canucks. Unfortunately, we do have that dreadful moment once in a while when we actually lose a puppy, as we have in this case."

Ryp's sudden illness prompted an immediate visit to an emergency clinic, where veterinarians discovered multiple health issues, leading to the difficult decision to euthanize him.

The Vancouver remembered Ryp as the epitome of a teammate, describing him as:

“To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate, Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. He is a helper.”

Despite the diligent care provided by his volunteer family, the pup's health complications proved insurmountable. BC Guide Dogs has initiated a fundraiser in Ryp's honor, with proceeds dedicated to raising healthy puppies in his memory.