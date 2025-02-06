  • home icon
  Canucks celebrity fan Michael Buble makes feelings known about Elias Pettersson amid struggling forward's disappointing season

Canucks celebrity fan Michael Buble makes feelings known about Elias Pettersson amid struggling forward's disappointing season

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Feb 06, 2025 21:21 GMT
Michael Buble discusses Elias Pettrsson and his role in the team (Source: Getty Images)
Everyone associated with the Vancouver Canucks is aware of singer-songwriter Michael Buble and his support for the team. The celebrity fan is often seen giving his thoughts about his favorite team. Currently, the Canucks are in the midst of a tumultuous season with a lot of question marks surrounding their team and form.

Michael Buble appeared on Donnie & Dhali's The Team podcast where he discussed the Canucks and their forward Elias Pettersson. The 5xGrammy winner spoke about Pettersson and said:

"I can see Petty turning it on, and he's happy. He wants it real bad, you know, he wants to show everybody. He wants to show everybody and he wants to do it for himself, for his coach, for his teammates."
Elias Pettersson signed a massive $11.6 million annual average value contract last year in March. But hasn't been able to produce effectively with just 33 points (11 goals and 22 assists) from 47 games this season. His possible feud with J.T. Miller was reported with it being one of the possible reasons for the latter's trade to the New York Rangers.

Michael Buble calls out media's role in spreading negativity about Canucks

The pop icon also made his feelings clear about the Vancouver media's role in how they portrayed the conflict between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

"What I want to say to Canuck fans is this, be careful where you get your news from," Buble said. "Because there are people out there nationally, and there are people out there in our own market, I'm not going to even name names, but they feed on negativity and honestly, just downright, just pulling stuff out of their a*s," Buble added.

Buble, who has been associated with hockey throughout his life, definitely has insider information as a celebrity fan of the Canucks and he went on to explain how after the J T Miller trade, the locker room was happy and the players were in good spirits.

The Canucks are currently just outside the playoff spots in the Western Conference but have shown signs of change with a 4-1-1 record in their last six games.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
