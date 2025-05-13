Canucks' Conor Garland hints at uncertain future in Vancouver - "I just play hockey"

Conor Garland is one of the many Vancouver Canucks who face an uncertain future heading into the offseason.

The 29-year-old is entering the final season of his five-year, $24,750,000 contract extension signed with the Canucks in 2021 after being acquired in a trade from the then Arizona Coyotes.

Following a tumultuous 2024-25 campaign in Vancouver, the organization appears to be at a crossroads and must make a decision on the direction of the franchise. J.T. Miller, Rick Tocchet, and likely Brock Boeser are gone, while Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Thatcher Demko's futures are also uncertain. All of these questions make you wonder what the future holds for a player like Conor Garland.

Garland was asked about it on the Donnie and Dhali show on Tuesday and didn't provide too much detail. Donnie and Dhali shared the full interview on YouTube.

"I love Vancouver. I think it's a great city. I, you know, I really, you know, warmed up to it last year. Obviously, winning helps. But this year, you know, I just, I just really enjoyed the city. I love living in it, you know, having a son this year and having a place where I can take him and walk. And it's just, you know, it's, I find it a lot, you know, like Boston, just on the very, you know, opposite side of the continent," Garland said (3:57).

"But, you know, I got a great agent. He does; he handles that stuff. I just play hockey, and that's what I love doing, and I enjoy doing it. And, you know, that's, you know, that's, that's all. That's how I look at it. That's up to him," Garland added.

Conor Garland had a very productive season despite all of the drama in Vancouver, depositing 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games played.

Conor Garland spoke on UFA teammate Brock Boeser

While Conor Garland remains under contract for one more season in Vancouver, that's not the case with Brock Boeser.

The career-long Canuck is a pending UFA and said himself that an extension with the team is unlikely. Garland was also asked about Boeser when on the Donnie and Dhali show.

"I'd be very disappointed if he leaves... I think he's very underrated around the league, and you know I'd love to have him back," Garland said (3:16).

Boeser's anticipated departure could be another factor in Garland and the organization's decision on where they are headed moving forward.

It all leads to an extremely interesting offseason in Vancouver, where the Canucks will have to figure out a potential Conor Garland extension among many other things.

