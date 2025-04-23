Elias Pettersson's future with the Vancouver Canucks remains murky. The star center had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, displaying more of the same struggles he dealt with to end the 2023-24 season.

His long-rumored rift with former teammate J.T. Miller began to creep into his on-ice performance, which led to a trade sending Miller to the New York Rangers. But even after the deal, Pettersson's play was inconsistent, and his season was then cut short due to an oblique injury suffered on March 22.

After failing to make the playoffs, Head Coach Rick Tocchet, General Manager Patrik Allvin, and President Jim Rutherford have all urged Elias Pettersson to have a good offseason and come back much better in 2025-26. However, there remains the question of whether or not that will be as a Vancouver Canuck.

Pettersson's agent, JP Barry, appeared on the "Donnie and Dhali" show on Wednesday afternoon and was asked about the possibility of his client being traded this summer. Rick Dhaliwal shared his eye-opening comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Elias Pettersson agent JP Barry on the the #Canucks possibly trading Pettersson this off-season : Not really surprised, it's a business but Elias is planning a big off-season, he is super determined to have a great season next year," Dhaliwal wrote.

Pettersson just completed the first season of his eight-year, $92,800,000 contract extension signed with the Canucks in 2024. His full no-movement clause will come into effect on July 1, 2025.

Elias Pettersson had the worst season of his NHL career

There's no sugarcoating it; Elias Pettersson's play was nowhere near good enough for the Vancouver Canucks in 2024-25.

The 26-year-old managed only 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games this season, producing at a career-low rate of 0.703 points per game. It's been particularly concerning to see his drop-off in production after signing an $11.6 million contract, which made him the fifth-highest-paid player in the NHL.

After racking up 102 and 89 points, respectively, in the two years prior, it's been shocking to witness Pettersson struggle so mightily. He's shown to be capable of elite production, but it's on him to find that form again moving forward.

Jim Rutherford is not shy when it comes to making moves, which leaves the potential for fireworks in Vancouver this offseason. Hockey fans should certainly keep an eye on the Canucks in the coming months.

