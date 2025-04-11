Elias Pettersson got into his first NHL fight against the Colorado Avalanche. In the third period, Pettersson knocked down Logan O’Connor near the Canucks’ net. O’Connor didn’t like the hit and went to confront him. Surprisingly, Pettersson dropped his gloves first and started the fight, catching O’Connor off guard.

Even though it was his first fight, Pettersson did well. He landed a few solid punches and stayed balanced during the scrap. O’Connor had more experience, with this being his 12th career fight. He also fought earlier this season in October against Henry Thrun of the Sharks.

After the game, Kiefer Sherwood spoke about the fight. He said Pettersson reminded him of Mike Tyson. He added that Pettersson kept throwing punches and didn’t back down.

"He's been looking for it for a little bit, we kind of talked about it last night a little bit actually," Sherwood said. "I thought he looked like Mike Tyson, just throwing them, taking them, and throwing them more."

Elias Pettersson is not known for fighting, and only had 12 penalty minutes before this game. But, at 6-foot-2, he has good reach, and that helped him during the fight. Pettersson is still learning in his first full NHL season. He started the year in the AHL with Abbotsford.

Since being called up in January, he has played 25 games for Vancouver. He has one goal and three points with the Canucks. In the AHL, he had 13 points in 38 games. The Canucks won the game 4-1, giving them two straight wins for the first time in over two weeks.

Elias Pettersson helped defensively in Canucks win over Avalanche

Defenseman Elias Pettersson had a zero defensive rating in 14:35 of ice time against the Colorado Avalanche. The Canucks took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, which helped them gain momentum.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet praised the team for their effort.

"I think it was a really good effort. Lot of good stuff from some individuals," Tocchet said, via NHL.com. "I thought the team played really well. I liked our game."

Jake DeBrusk scored first at 4:50 by tipping in Kiefer Sherwood’s pass. Sherwood made it 2-0 with a wrist shot at 7:51. Devon Toews cut the lead to 2-1 at 16:36 by scoring the Avs' lone goal. Dakota Joshua scored at 6:14 of the third period after Aatu Raty’s shot was blocked. Nils Höglander added an empty-net goal at 18:02.

Elias Pettersson and Vancouver Canucks were already eliminated from the playoffs after Minnesota’s win on Wednesday.

