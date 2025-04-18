Canucks' Elias Pettersson gets 100% real about his relationship with ex-teammate J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are no longer teammates, but they were once the dual faces of the Vancouver Canucks. An internal feud fractured their tandem and that eventually led to Miller being traded. Before that, both players were struggling to meet their standards.

Pettersson, in particular, didn't play well. He was asked after the season if the rift with his teammate caused any issues and prevented him from playing as well as he could've. The 26-year-old finally opened up about how the situation was for him with Miller as his teammate.

The forward said:

"It was definitely something, I don't think either of us could prepare for, the way it blew up. It's like that was the focal point, not if we won or lost, but between us. Maybe we weren't the best of friends, but we respected each other as teammates. That's what I'll say."

Miller ended up getting traded to the New York Rangers, his former team. Neither squad made the playoffs this season, so both Miller and Pettersson can put to bed their controversial and forgetable 2024-25 seasons.

Pettersson ended up recording 45 points (15 goals and 30 assists) in 64 games played this year. Miller had 70 points in 72 games played this season.

Canucks coach has a goal for Elias Pettersson's improvement

It was a bit of a disappointing year for Elias Pettersson, even when factoring in the internal turmoil he and the Vancouver Canucks experienced this year. J.T. Miller ended up having a much stronger season.

Elias Petterson has a new task this offseason (Imagn)

Canucks coach, Rick Tocchet, believes there's one key area that Pettersson can work on to improve for next season. He said via The Score:

"I think he'll tell you this: His preparation has to get better. There's no secret. If you want to be a great player, you have to prepare. Almost an obsessive type of preparation. I think he got behind the eight ball early. Then the expectations come, and then there's a little bit of struggle with the team, and he could never gain traction."

Tocchet said he's an "honest guy" and Pettersson has to move his feet, shoot, and change angles to continue getting opportunities. Does the coach think he'll do all that to get better? Tocchet says he does. He is confident the forward will make the required changes.

