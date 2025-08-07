Canucks' Elias Pettersson makes feelings known about Evander Kane trade & Brock Boeser's $50.75M contract extension 

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has made his feelings known about the team's recent acquisition and contract extensions.

Ad

In an interview while attending Sweden's orientation camp for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Pettersson commented on the Canucks' trade for forward Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers.

"I was very happy when I saw that trade. It's a player that we need, a player who plays with grit and still can score goals," Pettersson said via NHL.com.

Pettersson was also pleased to see forward Brock Boeser sign a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension with the Canucks:

Ad

Trending

"He has been there during all the years I've been there and it's really fun that he signed. Fun and important that we could keep almost all our players because I feel we have something good."

Last season wasn’t easy for Pettersson. He battled through injuries and a reported rift with teammate J.T. Miller, which cast a shadow over his year. A nagging oblique issue sidelined him for the final 12 games, and lingering knee tendinitis from the offseason disrupted his preseason prep.

Ad

Now, he is aiming to grow from it all, entering the new season as a "more mature player".

The Canucks will open their campaign on Oct. 9 against the Calgary Flames.

Evander Kane fired up to join hometown team Canucks

Evander Kane is thrilled to embark on a new chapter for his hometown team. He is set to enter his 17th season in the league, has always held a deep connection to the city he grew up in, and now he has the opportunity to don the iconic Canucks jersey.

Ad

“Being able to put on a Vancouver Canucks uniform is really special.” Kane said on the "Canucks Insider" podcast. “I grew up watching the Canucks, Markus Näslund was my favorite Canuck growing up by far."

Kane's hockey journey began in the North Shore, where he honed his skills as a Pee Wee player. He played under the guidance of coach Mark Crawford and alongside his friend, goaltender Dylan Crawford.

Ad

He also acknowledged his father as a key figure in his path to the NHL. He said that he wouldn’t have made it without his support and guidance, considering himself lucky to have had his dad by his side from a young age and still offering support today.

How do you think the Vancouver Canucks will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama