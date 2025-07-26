  • home icon
Canucks' Evander Kane slams WestJet as "the worst airline in Canada"

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 26, 2025 06:03 GMT
Canucks' Evander Kane slams WestJet as "the worst airline in Canada" - Source: Getty

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane has sparked a social media controversy by publicly slamming WestJet. In a series of Instagram stories, Kane expressed his frustration with the airline, while praising its competitor, Air Canada.

While the full story behind Kane’s incident with WestJet remains uncertain. His criticism has sparked public interest and drawn notice within the airline industry. On Instagram, he posted images of the WestJet logo alongside a strongly worded caption:

"The worst airline in Canada @westjet."
Evander Kane's Instagram Story Credit: @ evanderkane
Evander Kane's Instagram Story Credit: @ evanderkane

In contrast, he praised Air Canada, posting a photo of the airline's employees with a cheerful caption,

"@aircanada to the rescue, a helpful airline."
Evander Kane's Instagram Story Credit: @ evanderkane
Evander Kane's Instagram Story Credit: @ evanderkane

The Canucks got Kane from the Edmonton Oilers, which has generated a lot of buzz in the hockey world.

Kane is entering the final year of a four-year deal with the Oilers. The contract is worth $20.5 million with an annual cap hit of $5.125 million. He’s set to hit unrestricted free agency when the upcoming season ends.

Evander Kane excited to join hometown team Canucks

Evander Kane is in his 17th NHL season and is thrilled to be joining his hometown Vancouver Canucks. Having grown up in the city, he remembers looking up to players like Markus Näslund and understands just how special it's to now wear the same jersey he once admired as a kid.

“Being able to put on a Vancouver Canucks uniform is really special. I grew up watching the Canucks, Markus Näslund was my favorite Canuck growing up by far," Kane said on the Canucks Insider Podcast.(per NHL.com)

Kane also looked back on his Pee Wee hockey days on the North Shore, where Mark Crawford coached the team and his son, Dylan, held down the crease as goaltender.

The team lso had the opportunity to participate in the skills competition and to go to Quebec tournament. They emerged victorious as the Vancouver Canucks. Kane praised his father, Perry, for his success.

“My dad was a big part of that journey.Without him, I wouldn't be here today as a National Hockey League player. I am very fortunate to have somebody like him work with me from such a young age all the way until even now,” he said.

Now, Kane approaches the 1,000-game milestone of his illustrious career.

Edited by Bhargav
