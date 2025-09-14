Canucks' Evander Kane unveils special Bryan Adams banner on the 30th anniversary of Rogers Arena opening

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane honored Bryan Adams with a special banner at Rogers Arena’s 30th anniversary.The Canucks celebrated a unique milestone Friday night when forward Evander Kane took the stage at the Arena during Bryan Adams’ Roll With the Punches Tour.The moment marked the 30th anniversary of the venue’s opening in 1995. Adams had headlined the first concert at what was then known as GM Place. Kane was four years old at the time. On Saturday, he joined Adams onstage to unveil a commemorative banner honoring that connection.“From one Vancouver kid to another, we want to celebrate 30 years of this building,” Kane told Adams in front of the crowd.“You opened it, and we want to thank you on behalf of the Canucks, the city, and the fans who’ve filled these seats. Tonight, we want to do something special for you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith that, the banner was revealed, a tribute to Adams’ role in launching the arena’s history three decades ago.Kane, a Vancouver native, was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Canucks in June, making the ceremony a fitting hometown moment.Evander Kane on joining the Vancouver CanucksFor Evander Kane, suiting up for the Vancouver Canucks carries extra meaning. The veteran forward said that playing for his hometown team makes the transition easier, thanks to his familiarity with the city and the support system he has in place already.“Obviously, Vancouver is not new. I think that was one of the things I looked at, you know, before coming here, the convenience of kinda a lot of things already set up, and knowing the city and having lots of friends and family here makes the transition to the team a lot easier,&quot; Kane said.When asked about the Canucks’ forward group, Kane praised the combination of grit and skill up front, with Elias Pettersson leading the charge.“You’ve got Petey down the middle,and he looks like he’s coming into this season with a new edge and a different attitude.&quot; Kane said.Kane also emphasized that the entire forward group will need to step up, support Pettersson and contribute at a high level offensively.Kane arrives in Vancouver with 930 NHL games, bringing 326 goals and 617 career points to the Canucks’ lineup.