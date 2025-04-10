  • home icon
  • Canucks fans dejected as Quinn Hughes & Co. officially get eliminated from playoff race: "This is 100% on Elias Pettersson"

Canucks fans dejected as Quinn Hughes & Co. officially get eliminated from playoff race: "This is 100% on Elias Pettersson"

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Apr 10, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks elimination from playoff race (Source: Imagn)

The Vancouver Canucks are officially out of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 8-7. That win moved Minnesota ahead in the standings and out of Vancouver’s reach. The Canucks are eight points behind the St. Louis Blues, who hold the final Wild Card spot. With only four games left, the gap is too big to close.

“The Vancouver Canucks have been eliminated from the playoffs.”
Fans quickly responded on X/Twitter with their opinions and reactions to Vancouver's elimination:

“This is 100% on Elias Pettersson,” one fan said.
“Not selling at the deadline was a Benning level mistake,” another fan wrote.
"This should have been posted immediately after they signed Petterson," one fan added.
"Why didn't Managment trade Boeser and Suter for assets," a fan questioned.
"People will complain, say this year was horrendous. I for one am incredibly proud for the fight and tenacity this team showed all year. Was it likely? No, but the fact the Canucks still had somewhat of a chance this close to the end of the season will always mean something to me" another fan said.
"One of the toughest years as a fan. Expectations were so high. Drama, injuries, lousy D in the fall. Wasted year," one fan wrote.

What went wrong for Vancouver Canucks this season?

The Canucks missed the playoffs this season with a 36-29-13 record. It was due to a mix of injuries and internal drama that their performance suffered. Their offense dropped to 2.87 goals per game despite having a strong penalty kill, ranked fourth in the league at 82.3 percent.

Team chemistry was another big problem this season. Pettersson and J.T. Miller had a long feud that affected the locker room. It was widely covered by the media, affecting the team's overall mindset. Miller was subsequently traded to the New York Rangers, but Pettersson didn’t improve. He has scored 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games, well below expectations.

Injuries also hurt Vancouver as captain Quinn Hughes missed time. He leads the team with 16 goals and 58 points for a total of 74 points. Brock Boeser has shared the offensive load and has scored 25 goals. Goalie Kevin Lankinen defended the net in Thatcher Demko's absence, who was out with injury. Lankinen has a 24-15-9 record in 48 games.

Abhilasha Aditi

Quick Links

