Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin recently provided insight on center Elias Pettersson's long-term future with the team.

Pettersson, who is struggling to make an impact this season, is facing scrutiny due to being the team's highest-paid player. He signed an eight-year, $92.8 million contract at the end of last season.

However, the 26-year-old Swede has not lived up to the expectations, with reports suggesting he was close to being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last month.

While discussing Pettersson's current form on Sportsnet 650, Allvin was asked if there was any doubt about Pettersson being in the long-term future of the Canucks.

"No, there’s no doubt. We all know what he’s capable of doing and what he has done in the past. When you become an elite player in the league, other teams take notice—they play you harder, use different matchups against you. You have to understand that and keep pushing forward," Allvin said.

The GM stressed that Pettersson must embrace the opportunity to improve every day, and he expressed confidence that the team has the resources to aid in his development.

"Every day is an opportunity to get better, and that’s the mindset he needs to have. When he does that and works on his game, he’ll reach his full potential. We have all the resources on our staff to help him, and he’s expressed that he’s willing to put in the work," he added.

He also noted that Elias Pettersson is committed to putting in the necessary work to elevate his game moving forward.

The insight from Allvin highlights that the Vancouver Canucks have trust in Pettersson to find his old self, making it clear the team sees him as a valuable piece for the long term.

Pettersson has accumulated 33 points through 11 goals and 22 assists in 47 games this season.

Elias Pettersson on taking pressure after J.T. Miller trade

Multiple reports suggested that there was a potential rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller going on for months.

The Vancouver Canucks finally ended all the rumors after trading Miller to the New York Rangers last week. Pettersson shared his thoughts on the added pressure to lead the team without Miller.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, but I'm on this, I want that pressure, and it's up to me to take it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Canucks currently sit second in the Western Conference wild card standings.

