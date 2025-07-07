Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson needs to turn things around if he wants to silence his critics, and there have been plenty after last season. Many felt that he was a shell last year of the player who scored 102 points in 2022-23 and 89 points in the 2023-24 season.

Ad

The 26-year-old could only score 45 points in 64 games for the Canucks this past season. However, Canucks' general manager Patrik Allvin seems very hopeful that Pettersson is on the right track this sesaon, especially after he showed up early for his team this summer.

Allvin said on the "100% Canucks Podcast" that he believes Pettersson is ready to take a leadership role for the team. He said (14:36):

"There are very few players in the league that are capable of doing what Petey (Pettersson) could do. From 2019 to 2025, I believe he is top six in points. When he showed up there with no hesitation, I think that encouraged the rest of the group as well.

Ad

Trending

"If we get Petey back to the level he's capable of doing, I think he will drag the rest of the group with him. He's been extremely excited. Great conversation and relationship with Adam (Foote). So far, I'm very pleased with where he is," Allvin added.

The Canucks forward's performances were particularly noteworthy because he is signed to a huge eight-year, $92.8 million contract with the team, which expires after the 2031-32 season.

Ad

It was reported that the Canucks were looking to trade Pettersson before July 1st, the date when his no-movement clause kicked in. However, the size of his contract probably stifled any potential trade moves.

Ad

Pettersson also had a lot to deal with a public feud with J.T. Miller that eventually led to the latter joining the New York Rangers. So, as Petey gears up for next season, he is expected to deliver for his team as their lead forward.

Allvin signals plan forward for keeping Quinn Hughes

The Canucks GM was also asked about the speculations around Quinn Hughes leaving the franchise. Allvin stated that the management are currently in the process of assessing the cap projections and what a possible extension with Hughes could look like.

Ad

"Yeah, absolutely. That's something we're doing here. I wouldn't say every day, but almost every second day you're looking at projections. You're looking at your roster two, three, four years out from here. Where is the cap?

"Where are some of the contracts going to be? Where are some of the younger players that might be ready? What are those numbers going to look like? I think that's part of hockey management's day-to-day work nowadays," Allvin said.

Quinn Hughes has two years left on a six-year, $47.1 million contract. He will be eligible for a contract extension one year from now, on the 1st of July. Reports suggest that he wants to join the New Jersey Devils, where his brothers Jack and Luke play. But there have been no concrete evidence supporting the specualtions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama