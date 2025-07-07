Canucks GM keeps Arturs Silovs' future in Vancouver shrouded in mystery after signing Thatcher Demko to $25.5M extension

The Vancouver Canucks extended goalkeepers Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen to a three-year $25.5 million and a five-year $22.5 million contract, respectively, while star goalie Arturs Silovs waits in the wings.

Silovs was the Canucks' opening day starter but didn't perform as per expectations. He played just 10 games all season, going 2-6-1. But after getting sent back to Abbortsford Canucks, he pulled off an incredible playoff run, going 16-7-2 with a high .931 save percentage in their Calder Cup win.

Considering the organization's trust in Demko and Lankinen, though, general manager Patrik Allvin indicated that there might not be any immediate plans to bring Silovs into the fold.

"First of all, Art is a young and extremely good goalie. He was the MVP in the American playoffs here and outstanding. Played at the highest stage for Latvia, will be on their Olympic roster. We'll see here over the next couple of weeks to make a decision if we carry three goalies right to camp or if there's a decision made prior to it," Allvin said on the 100 percent Canucks podcast. [26:03 onwards]

Lankinen took up most of the goalie duties for the Canucks in 2024-25 following Demko's injury. Lankinen was extended after going 19-8-7 with a .905 save percentage. After his contract extension, he went 6-7-3 but ended the season with a .902 save percentage.

With Lankinen extended, all eyes were on the Canucks to move Thatcher Demko to another team, to make space for Silovs. But a healthy Demko has been consistent for the team. His 126-89-20 record puts him third on the franchise's all-time list. He had a stellar 2023-24 campaign, going 35-14-2, which earned him an All-Star and made him a Vezina Trophy finalist.

Pressure mounting on Canucks to trade Arturs Silovs

Several teams in the NHL need to sort their goaltender issues, while the Canucks deal with dilemma of having three goalies who can start.

Silovs won't be exempt from waivers from next season, meaning the Canucks cannot send him back to the minors, which means other teams will have a chance to sign him.

Carrying Silovs as a third-string goalie in the roster will also minimize his playing time and reduce the number of positional players the team can have. Thus the most likely scenario for the Canucks is to trade Silovs.

