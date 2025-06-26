Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth round pick in the upcoming NHL draft, freeing up some much needed cap space. While the Canucks received Kane, there were mixed reactions from the fan base because of his history.

Kane has been punished in the past for failing to maintain team order. During the 2021-22 season, he was suspended from the league for 21 games for fabricating COVID-19 documents. As a result, his contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated.

The Canucks dealt with major clubhouse drama this season, with J.T. Miller having to be traded because of his fractured relationship with Elias Pettersson. So, many see taking on Kane to be a significant risk for Vancouver.

The Oilers took on the same risk back in 2022, signing Kane to a four-year $20.5 million contract. It didn't really pay off for them, mostly due to Kane playing just 56 percent of all regular-season games during his tenure.

He also accumulated the most penalties during that time for the team. With that in the background, his arrivals in Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces were a source of frustration for the fan base.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin recognised this and when speaking to the media on Wednesday, maintained that Evander Kane 'had matured.' Allvin was asked if Kane's ability "overrides the possible character issues" from his career and responded:

“I think the past is the past with Evander,” Allvin said. “The last couple of years in Edmonton, I think he contributed a lot to the off-ice stuff and helping out... Having three kids here now, I think he has matured. I do believe that this gives us a chance and him a chance to see if this is a fit moving on here, and I'm sure hoping so after this year.

“We all know that there has been some stuff in the past. But again, I have no problem with personalities. As long as they perform on the ice and fit in with the team rules off the ice, I've no issues or concerns with players or what they're wearing and how they're driving to the game."

Evander Kane's trade part of crucial plan by Stan Bowman and Oilers

The Oilers have upcoming contract extensions looming large. Trent Frederic, Corey Perry, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid can be signed during this offseason, and for this, Edmonton needs cap space. Evander Kane's move was the first effort.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman thanked Kane for his time at the franchise, telling reporters:

“We thank Evander for his contributions over the past few seasons. He always battled hard and played hurt to try to help us win. His competitive spirit and offensive ability helped us go on long playoff runs the last few seasons. We wish him all the best in Vancouver.”

Aside from Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson has a $4 million annual average value attached to him, and he is expected to be moved on soon.

