Canucks GM Patrik Allvin addresses Quinn Hughes' involvement hiring new HC Adam Foote to replace Rick Tocchet

The Vancouver Canucks have officially hired Adam Foote as their next coach, though Quinn Hughes was reportedly not involved. The team navigated the loss of Rick Tocchet, who turned down a lucrative offer to enter coaching free agency, by hiring one of his assistants whose contract had run out.

Foote was briefly on the market as an option, as he was a bench coach in Vancouver who had gotten permission to talk to other teams. Eventually, he returned to the Canucks, this time as the head coach.

GM Patrik Allvin hired Foote without any input from star player Hughes.

"It's not about one player. It's about the team," he said.

Hughes may arguably be the most important player on the roster, but his future isn't exactly guaranteed, and he's just one of several players on a roster. As a result, Allvin didn't bring him into the process.

The Canucks have weathered questions about Hughes' long-term future with the team. There are rumors he might leave at the first chance he gets, and some believe that Foote's hiring was done to appease him.

Hughes has said in the past, via The Hockey Writers:

“I think Adam Foote is the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Nevertheless, Allvin denies Hughes' involvement and didn't say he hired the coach for any reason but to bring the team back to the postseason.

Patrik Allvin opens up on hiring preferred target of Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes liked Adam Foote, and now Foote will be the next coach of the Vancouver Canucks. They were without a coach only for a few weeks between Rick Tocchet's decision and the hiring of Foote.

Quinn Hughes liked playing under Adam Foote (Imagn)

Allvin said in a statement via Sportsnet:

"(Foote) has worked extremely hard the past few years, gaining our player's respect and trust for his strong communication and honest straightforward opinion."

He added:

"He knows this group better than anyone else we interviewed and has inside knowledge and understanding of what it will take to get us back to where we want to be."

Foote becomes the 22nd coach in franchise history and succeeds the man he once coached alongside and under.

