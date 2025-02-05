Canucks GM Patrik Allvin clears the air on impact of 4 Nations Face-Off on J.T. Miller trade

J.T. Miller back to being a New York Ranger has started to sink in. Almost a week after the blockbuster trade that sent Miller to New York for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round draft pick, more details on the move have come out.

Many speculated that players on the trade block who were slated to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off could get dealt before the tournament to avoid the risk of injury derailing their value.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun wrote an article in The Athletic where he spoke to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. He asked Allvin whether the best-on-best tournament had an impact on when they traded J.T. Miller.

“I have been open for trades since the start of the season,” the Canucks’ Allvin told The Athletic. “Never was a conversation about timing on the trade for our end regarding the 4 Nations. Return was the key for us."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Miller will be representing Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, though it sounds as if that had no affect on the Vancouver Canucks' decision to move on from their star forward in the weeks leading up to the event.

J.T. Miller has had a great start to his second stint with New York Rangers

J.T. Miller has fit in seamlessly on the New York Rangers. Reunited with several former teammates and longtime friend Vincent Trocheck, Miller said he couldn't be happier to be back in the Big Apple.

That has been evident in his play through his first two games back as a Ranger. The 31-year-old has recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in those two games, seeming to provide a major spark to a team that needed one.

He's working his way back up to a point-per-game rate now with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 42 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

His addition has also jolted the Rangers' power play, which ranked 21st in the NHL at 19.9%. Miller has already racked up three points (one goal, two assists) on the man advantage, boosting New York's PP up to 18th in the league at 21.3%

Miller and the Rangers return to action for a pivotal original-six matchup with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback