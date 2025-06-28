Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin greeted Braeden Cootes with a playful jibe at the 2025 NHL Draft. Cootes was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the first round on Friday.

Ad

He stayed on the West Coast to play junior hockey in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds, south of the border in the U.S. Now, he will return to Canada. While announcing the pick, Allvin amusingly welcomed Cootes back to the right side of the border.

“Welcome back to the right side of the border again” says #Canucks GM Patrik Allvin to new first-round pick Braeden Cootes, who played in Seattle in junior," via Rob Williams.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cootes was born and raised on the outskirts of Edmonton in Sherwood Park and grew up cheering for the Oilers, even through the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, where he found their defeat disappointing.

However, since being drafted by the Canucks, the forward is fully commited to the Canucks, declaring his last day as an Oilers fan.

"I was an Oilers fan, but not anymore obviously," Cootes said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Today is my last day being an Edmonton Oilers fan," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canucks GM praises Braeden Cootes and Seattle's development program

Patrik Allvin highlighted the strong track record of the Seattle Thunderbirds in producing NHL talent, noting Braeden Cootes’ role as captain and leader of the team as a key factor that impressed his staff.

“They have a lot of great history of NHL players coming out of that program and Braeden being a captain, a leader of that team, that excited my staff,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said via NHL. “And how he played and how prepared he was and the consistency. And I think that’s something in that program that they, from the top, are teaching those young players.

Cootes has shown consistent production in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He racked up 63 points through 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games for the Thunderbirds in the WHL. The 18-year-old notched eight points through two goals and six assists in six postseason games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama