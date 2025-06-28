Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin greeted Braeden Cootes with a playful jibe at the 2025 NHL Draft. Cootes was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the first round on Friday.
He stayed on the West Coast to play junior hockey in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds, south of the border in the U.S. Now, he will return to Canada. While announcing the pick, Allvin amusingly welcomed Cootes back to the right side of the border.
“Welcome back to the right side of the border again” says #Canucks GM Patrik Allvin to new first-round pick Braeden Cootes, who played in Seattle in junior," via Rob Williams.
Cootes was born and raised on the outskirts of Edmonton in Sherwood Park and grew up cheering for the Oilers, even through the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, where he found their defeat disappointing.
However, since being drafted by the Canucks, the forward is fully commited to the Canucks, declaring his last day as an Oilers fan.
"I was an Oilers fan, but not anymore obviously," Cootes said.
"Today is my last day being an Edmonton Oilers fan," he added.
Canucks GM praises Braeden Cootes and Seattle's development program
Patrik Allvin highlighted the strong track record of the Seattle Thunderbirds in producing NHL talent, noting Braeden Cootes’ role as captain and leader of the team as a key factor that impressed his staff.
“They have a lot of great history of NHL players coming out of that program and Braeden being a captain, a leader of that team, that excited my staff,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said via NHL. “And how he played and how prepared he was and the consistency. And I think that’s something in that program that they, from the top, are teaching those young players.
Cootes has shown consistent production in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He racked up 63 points through 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games for the Thunderbirds in the WHL. The 18-year-old notched eight points through two goals and six assists in six postseason games.
