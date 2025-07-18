Canucks GM Patrik Allvin makes his thoughts clear on trading Dakota Joshua to Maple Leafs for 2028 fourth-round pick

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the team traded Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2028 fourth-round pick. The 6-foot-7 Joshua has played five seasons in the League, with 181 penalty minutes accumulated over his career.
Allvin said Joshua handled a tough off-ice situation well last season and wished him the best in Toronto.
“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started," Allvin said, via NHL.com.
Dakota Joshua — drafted by Toronto in 2014 — never played for them. The Canucks now have eight picks in the 2028 draft.
"We were very impressed in how he (Joshua) handled such a difficult off-ice situation," Allvin said. "Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto."
After two seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Joshua joined Vancouver in 2022. He scored seven goals and 14 points in 2024-25, a big drop from his 18 goals and 32-point season the year before.
Toronto gets a forward (40 goals and 78 points in 241 career games) who knows their system and can provide offensive depth as a bottom-six forward.
Canucks' traded Dakota Joshua after a disappointing season
Dakota Joshua's trade came after a disappointing season for the Vancouver Canucks. The team failed to make the playoffs despite finishing first in their division the previous year. They had a 38-30-14 record and ranked 5th in the Pacific Division.
Injuries to key players, such as goalie Thatcher Demko, were a significant problem. Demko missed many games and didn’t return to top form. He played just 23 games and had a 10-8-3 record. His absence had a big impact on the team’s results.
There was also conflict between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Team president Jim Rutherford confirmed the issue in his January remarks, and Miller was later traded to the Rangers. Pettersson’s production also dropped, limited to just 45 points. An injury in March kept him out of the final games.
Despite the struggles, there are reasons to remain hopeful, as Quinn Hughes had another strong season on defense (plus/minus +2 points). With 76 points, he led the team in offensive numbers, too. Now, with the offseason changes, the Canucks aim to bounce back next season.
