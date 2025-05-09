Canucks GM Patrik Allvin speaks out on $19,950,000 winger's future amid free agency speculation

The Vancouver Canucks have a decision to make about Brock Boeser. They have a lot of decisions to make as it pertains to the future of their franchise, but Boeser is perhaps one of the biggest.

Ad

Boeser, who was in the final season of his three-year, $19.95 million deal, is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and while Vancouver can still sign him, he will probably be pretty costly. They're not sure if they have the ability to keep him, but if they can, the team would like to bring him back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

GM Patrik Allvin discussed the situation with season-ticket holders in a clip that is making its way around X:

"We got to see if there is, if there is a chance to keep Brock Boeser, I mean, he was extremely good for us here. But again, I think those are the discussions that we're having here right now."

Vancouver was blindsided a bit by Rick Tocchet's decision not to accept their offer to remain head coach. He would've been one of the NHL's highest-paid coaches, but he turned it down.

Ad

That has sent shockwaves through the organization, and Allvin now has a lot more and a lot harder decisions to make. Whether or not to bring back someone who was one of their best and most reliable players in 2024-25 is one of them.

Brock Boeser doesn't think he'll be back with the Canucks

Brock Boeser has known for months that the chances of him coming back to the Vancouver Canucks were slim. Now, that reality gets closer with every passing day, even though the forward has said he wants to return.

Ad

Brock Boeser may not be back (Imagn)

He said a month ago via NHL.com:

Ad

“Honestly, it's unlikely at this point. It [stinks]. It's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things.”

He wasn't even discussing any extensions or anything at the time, saying he didn't want to get distracted:

Ad

“That's one of the things I've learned, when there's distractions, I don't play my best hockey. The mental aspect of the game is so important. This year, there's been a lot of distractions.”

While the Canucks would like to bring him back, it just may not work out that way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama