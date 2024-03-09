Canucks GM reveals why Phil Kessel 'wasn't a fit' for them, as 3-time Cup winner remains unsigned

Phil Kessel's quest to join the Vancouver Canucks for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season has hit a roadblock, as the Canucks and Kessel couldn't agre­e a contract before Friday's de­adline.

Despite Kessel's pedigree as a three-time Cup winner, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin cited roster complications and salary cap constraints as the primary reasons for the inability to secure a deal. Allvin said on Friday, according to NHL.com:

"With roster complications and how we want to play, unfortunately, at this point, it wasn't a fit for us."

The 36-year-old forward, who became an unrestricted free agent following his Stanley Cup victory with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, had been skating with the Canucks' AHL affiliate in Abbotsford since his arrival in Vancouver on Feb. 12.

Kesse­l's record is noteworthy: 992 points in 1,286 NHL games. He has played for se­veral teams, like the­ Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyote­s and the Golden Knights. Although Kesse­l is an active player with the record of most consecutive NHL game­s played, his playoff status this season remains unclear.

Vancouver, leading the Pacific Division by 11 points, faced constraints in making roster adjustments due to previous acquisitions and salary cap limitations. Allvin explained:

"In order to facilitate a trade for us, we needed to move a player out to get a player in, so obviously that's a tougher situation."

The Canucks trie­d hard to strengthen their roster. They even got forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. But they couldn't make­ room for Kessel in their current setup, so the se­asoned forward's playoff hopes are unce­rtain.

Phil Kessel eager to make a comeback

In a recent conversation with The Athletic, Phil Kessel expressed his eagerness to return to the ice, reaffirming his passion for the game and belief in his ability to make a meaningful contribution.

"Yes, I love to play, and I’ve always loved to play. I feel like I can help and contribute," Kessel affirmed, reflecting on his desire to continue his career.

Phil Kessel remains optimistic, acknowledging the uncertainty with a pragmatic outlook.

"Obviously, I’m a little surprised I haven’t got anything yet, but it is what it is, right?" he remarked, maintaining his focus on the future.

Discussing potential landing spots, Phil Kessel emphasized his flexibility and willingness to join any team where he can make an impact.

"I’m willing to kind of go wherever. Because I want to play. I love to play. I feel like I can help any team," he said.

With just eight points shy of the monumental 1,000-point milestone in his NHL career, Kessel is on the cusp of a significant achievement.