"Canucks should have grabbed him": NHL fans react as former Oilers HC Jay Woodcroft reportedly joins Anaheim Ducks' coaching staff

With the Stanley Cup behind us and the NHL draft right around the corner, the Anaheim Ducks have reportedly finalized a deal with Jay Woodcroft. The former coach of the Edmonton Oilers appears set to join Joel Quenneville's coaching staff as they aim to improve on a 35-37 season.

The one and only Frank Seravalli broke the news, revealing that the deal likely won't be announced until after Woodcroft's current deal with the Oilers expires on Jul. 1.

Jay Woodcroft notably coached Edmonton during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons before getting fired just 13 games into the 2023/24 season. Throughout his time with the team, he posted a 79-41-13 record, leading the team to the conference finals once during his tenure.

Now, with Anaheim looking to turn a corner under Joel Quenneville, Woodcroft will have a chance to play an integral role in the development of the Ducks' young core.

In response to the news, NHL fans were quick to weigh in:

"Canucks should have grabbed him," one said.

"Canucks should have grabbed him," one said.

"Nice get by Anaheim."

"Thats a good addition. Coaching should be a huge upgrade this season."

Plenty of other fans were quick to sing Jay Woodcroft's praises:

"Great hire. Should be a head coach," said one.

"Great hire. Should be a head coach," said one.

"This is a step back for Woodcroft to go to an assistant role but I think he'll take 2 steps forward in the end because he gets to learn from coach Q."

"Ducks make the playoffs next season?"

The news comes on the heels of the Ducks parting ways with Greg Cronin, Rich Clune, and Brent Thompson, opening up a number of positions alongside Joel Quenneville behind the bench.

Jay Woodcroft on learning during his time spent in Europe

After being relieved of his coaching duties early in the 2023-24 season, Jay Woodcroft decided to take a couple of months away from the game to spend some much-needed time with his family.

Woodcroft explained during an appearance on Sportsnet's Real Kyper and Bourne show in April 2024 that he went overseas to shadow the coaching staffs of two different organizations.

"I spent the month of February [2024] over in Europe and was able to be around two quality organizations in two different countries. I was welcomed in by two different coaching staffs at two different points in their year.

"I picked up a few things here and there, and I’m certainly going to bring some of it in to my next opportunity wherever and whenever that might be.”

Now, Woodcroft will have a chance to join one of the most accomplished coaches in NHL history as the pair look to help the Anaheim Ducks take the next step. The Ducks haven't made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, something they are desperate to rectify quickly.

Although the team has been one of the most active so far this offseason, there are still a few housekeeping items on the franchise's checklist before the start of the season, starting with re-signing restricted free agents Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal.

