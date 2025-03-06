Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke about Elias Pettersson’s play after Vancouver Canucks’s 3–2 win over Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Tocchet liked Pettersson’s recent preparation and how he took responsibility for his struggles.

Ad

"Yeah, I just thought his preparation the last couple of days was good,” Tocchet said. “I think I was telling you guys, I’ve liked his last couple of days. I like that he owned up to some stuff with you guys. It’s another good day for him.

Let’s get some rest and have a good practice tomorrow. He’s just got to go day by day. Don’t worry about the past. He had a good game, that’s it. We’ve got 21 games left."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Elias Pettersson struggled to produce again in the game at Rogers Arena. He played 20:47 but had no points and only three shots. His performance has slowed down completely in 2025, as he has scored just one goal. In the recent five games, his offense has been limited to four shots on goal.

After signing an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in March 2024, Pettersson's scoring has dropped. He had a career-high 102 points in 2022-23 but slowed down in the second half of last season. This season, he has 11 goals and 35 points in 55 games.

Ad

Sam Colangelo gave Anaheim a 1–0 lead in the first period. Jake DeBrusk tied it early in the second on a power-play breakaway. Teddy Blueger made it 2–1 with a wrist shot through traffic. Carson Soucy added another late in the period on a pass from Nils Hoglander.

Brian Dumoulin scored for Anaheim in the third, making it 3–2. The Ducks managed only one shot after that. Goalie John Gibson left in the second after a collision, and Lukas Dostal stopped 14 shots. The Canucks extended their home-point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Ad

Elias Pettersson talked about his disappointing performance

Elias Pettersson admitted he has not played as expected this NHL season. After practice on Tuesday, he said he has not met his or the team’s standards. He wants to focus on the remaining games and play his best hockey.

"I'll just be honest: I haven't been the way I want to be this year. I haven't played to expectations I have on myself, the franchise has on me. So I'll be the first to tell you, but that's in the past," Pettersson said. (via Sportsnet) "I just want to take these last 22 games,"

Pettersson said he is embracing the pressure. The Canucks need him to improve as they push for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama